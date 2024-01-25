How Lainey Wilson Became the Black Crowes’ First Ever Collaboration

Lainey Wilson's new song with the Black Crowes couldn't have come about more organically. Chris Robinson says that he met the country singer by chance and soon learned she was a fan.

The Black Crowes will release Happiness Bastards on March 15.

Chris Robinson recently talked to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong about the album, rocky times with brother Rich Robinson and more.

Wilson won the CMA Entertainer of the Year award last November.

Look for a song called "Wilted Rose" on the Black Crowes' new Happiness Bastards album. Talking to Loudwire Nights, Robinson shares that he met Wilson on the red carpet at a country awards show. The Black Crowes joined Darius Rucker for a performance of "She Talks to Angels" at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

"She was such a sweetheart and she was like, 'Oh my god, I grew up listening to the Black Crowes,'" Robinson recalls.

"We just had a little moment in between interviews and whatever ... (Producer Jay Joyce) asked her and she just did it."

Joyce also produced Wilson's last two albums. "Wilted Rose" marks the first time the Black Crowes have ever worked with another singer on an album.

This duet further expands Wilson's reputation as country music's most dynamic female artist. In the last three years, she's recorded with Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Chase Rice, Hardy, Lauren Alaina and Darren Criss. She also cut a version of the Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want" for the Stone Cold Country tribute to the Stones, and she acted on the Western drama, Yellowstone.

"I was in L.A., it was kind of after the main part of the record and we heard it and were like, 'Wow,'" Robinson recalls in this interview. "I mean, of course, she's incredibly talented and she's having her superstar moment. We're really happy for her and she's going to go on and do great things. She's already doing it."

Wilson is also thought to be working on her next studio album, but no details or songs have leaked from those sessions. "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" from Bell Bottom Country is her most recent single.

