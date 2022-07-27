Lainey Wilson is asking fans for prayers as the singer has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Iowa due to what she terms a "family emergency."

The country singer and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to share the news with fans, writing, "Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."

"Please keep my family in your prayers," Wilson adds.

So far, there is no information on when or if Wilson might reschedule the affected dates.

Wilson has rocketed to fame over the last two years with "Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Never Say Never," her duet with Cole Swindell. Her current single is "Heart Like a Truck." The up-and-coming country star has also landed a plum role in Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5, where she will play a musician named Abby.

That news broke on June 10, and just days later, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was already filming her role.

"We are in the process of it right now," Wilson stated. "It's going great, and I'm surprising myself."

Season 5 of Yellowstone began filming in Montana in mid-May, and it's scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

Season 5 of Yellowstone will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

