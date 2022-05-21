Country fans are some of the most passionate in all of music, and for some fans, the love of an artist may extend to getting a tattoo in the singer’s honor. Lainey Wilson experienced this firsthand when she met a fan in Duluth, Minn., in April, who had an enormous version of her face tattooed on his arm.

Wilson shared a photo of the moment in April, and B105 Country reported on it at the time. In the photo, Wilson stands with the fan while he proudly displays the tattoo, which shows her face with curly hair and aviator glasses. Wilson captioned the post, “Duluth is already gettin’ wild. That’s my face on his arm.”

The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer also recently chatted with Taste of Country Nights’ Evan Paul, sharing how she really felt about the fan’s level of commitment to her.

"We hung out for a few minutes, maybe ten minutes during a meet and greet, and I was just talking to him and getting to know him," she says. "I was about to walk out the door and he said, 'Oh, by the way Lainey, I forgot to show you something.' Then he pulled it up, and I’m like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

"I hope you really like me because you’re going to be living with that forever. My big ol' head on your arm," she adds.

While Wilson admits the tattoo of her face may be the most "shocking" thing she’s seen from a fan yet, she’s experienced other interesting requests from fans. The singer shares that just one night before she met the man with the arm tattoo, a fan requested that she sign his chest, which he then had made into a tattoo the next day.

"That’s okay, but my big ol' face, bless his heart," she says, referencing the arm tattoo. "I can’t believe he put my face on him."

She has also signed other "weird body parts," and sometimes, fans ask her to sign their phones, she reveals.

Wilson be on the road meeting fans throughout the summer and fall. The singer has a slew of dates on her schedule, including opening slots for Morgan Wallen, Jon Pardi and Luke Combs, among others.