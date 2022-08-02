Lainey Wilson's father has been facing down a "critical" health crisis over the course of the last week, which caused her to cancel several planned tour dates over the weekend. In a new update on Tuesday (Aug. 2), the country singer and Yellowstone actor reveals that she is returning to the road, and her performances on her upcoming dates will honor her dad.

Wilson turned to social media on July 27 to tell fans that two concerts scheduled for the weekend had been scrapped.

"Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA," she wrote. "I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."

"Please keep my family in your prayers," Wilson added.

She turned to Instagram later that day to share a picture of herself with her father, writing, "My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know."

Wilson did not share the nature of her father's medical emergency in either post, but as Fox News reported, she did share some news from her sister, Janna Wilson Sadler, via Instagram Stories. Sadler posted several updates via Facebook, explaining that her father is suffering from Diabetic Ketoacidosis, resulting in fungus spreading through his system. He was placed in the ICU while his medical team treated him with "extremely high" doses of anti-fungal medication, then underwent surgery to remove dead tissue, which "went well."

"Dad has a very long road ahead but he is fighting. He is fighting hard."

Sadler posted again the following day, writing, "If you all know dad, he is not going down without a fight."

She updated later that day after her father underwent another surgery, saying, "The ENT was hopeful with his prognosis. They did remove more dead tissue but it was minimal."

She also requested continued prayers, writing, "God is working miracles on dad."

In a video clip she posted via Instagram on Tuesday, Wilson says she is set to return to her touring schedule despite her father's ongoing medical condition, saying that she can best honor him by continuing the work ethic he instilled in her.

Her father is still in the ICU in Houston. Wilson expresses her gratitude for all of the prayers that people have sent up for her father and her family.

"I just want you to know that I have seen the power of prayer start to work miracles," she states. "Every single prayer, every single heart has been felt by me and my family. My country music family, my Fast Lainers, friends from all around the world, my team, the Yellowstone cast and crew ... the support and outreach has been unreal and overwhelming, and it does not go unnoticed."

She reiterates her request for further prayers, as her father still "has a long way to go."

Wilson adds that as much as she wants to spend all the time she can with her father and her family, "I know that he takes pride in hard work, so that's what I'm gonna do. So I'll be back out on the road this weekend, singing every note for him and making him proud."

Lainey Wilson has risen to fame over the last two years, scoring back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Never Say Never," her duet with Cole Swindell. Her current single is "Heart Like a Truck." The singer has also landed a role in Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5, in which she will play a musician named Abby.

The Yellowstone news broke on June 10, and days later, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was already filming her role.

"We are in the process of it right now," Wilson said. "It's going great, and I'm surprising myself."

Season 5 of Yellowstone began filming in Montana in mid-May, and it's scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13.

The new season will consist of 14 episodes that will air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.