Lainey Wilson has been known to bring up her cowgirl of the night onto the stage at her shows.

What Happened at Lainey Wilson's Las Vegas Show?

This past weekend, in Las Vegas, Wilson did indeed crown a cowgirl of the night.

But then she flipped the script and brought up a mini version of her fiancé, Devlin "Duck" Hodges — and he stole the show.

Before Wilson dug her heels in to sing, the 2025 CMA Entertainer of the Year made a joke about her soon-to-be husband's nickname and what he is about to get himself into, marrying the superstar.

"I'm marrying a man called Duck. Quack quack. Y'all keep him in your prayers," she joked.

She then went into slay mode and started performing her song, "Yesterday, All Day, Every Day."

That is when she spotted the mini-Duck in the crowd.

It was a little boy with a black shirt that just read "Duck," and he had a fake moustache and a giant belt buckle, just like Hodges does.

Wilson walked down off of the stage and into the crowd as she spotted the little boy, and brought him up on stage to finish the song with her.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer started dancing with the boy and you could tell he was shy, but shocked that this was happening to him. Core memory for sure.

Wilson did what she does for the remainder of the evening in Las Vegas, showing off why she is CMA Entertainer of the Year, wowing the crowd with every note.

When Is Lainey Wilson Getting Married?

As far as I know, there is no definitive date set for Wilson and Hodges to tie the knot.

But we might assume it'll happen in 2026, as she told me she is in deep planning mode currently.

