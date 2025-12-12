A country superstar will join Monday Night Football's Manningcast for the second time in three broadcasts. Lainey WIlson is going to chat with Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday (Dec. 15).

READ MORE: Here's Why Lainey Wilson Won CMA Entertainer of the Year In 2025

Her appearance makes sense on a number of levels, not the least of which is she's fresh off a CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year win last month. Country fans may recall that Wilson and Peyton Manning go way back.

Monday Night Football airs on ESPN this week, at 7:15PM CT.

The Manningcast airs on ESPN2, and Wilson will appear during the second quarter.

Luke Combs was a guest on the Manningcast during a Week 12 game on Nov. 24.

In 2024, Wilson, Manning and Luke Bryan hosted the CMA Awards together before the two men gave way for her to do it solo in 2025.

There's also that other thing about Wilson's fiancé.

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

Lainey Wilson's Husband-To-Be

Earlier this year, Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges became engaged after several years of dating.

While he's now in real estate, he used to play quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, Wilson first let people know she was dating Duck by wearing his jersey on stage in Pittsburgh.

Hodges career in the NFL was short. He played in games during a single season (2019) and threw more than 1,000 yards, plus five touchdowns, and after shuffling through a number of teams he retired in 2022.

The couple have not announced a wedding date. Monday night's football game is between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

More Manningcast Guests for Monday Night Football

Typically, the Manning brothers have three or four guests on per broadcast.

Luke Combs is the only other musical guest they've had on this year, with others coming from the world of acting, football (or other professional sports) and politics (former president George W. Bush).

An appearance is less interview, more conversation. Given the connection between Petyon Manning and Wilson, it wouldn't be surprising to hear them reminisce on their time hosting the CMAs.

The 20 Best Lainey Wilson Songs Lainey Wilson's best songs are the ones that show exactly who she is: A sharp songwriter with a stubborn streak, a tender heart and a flair for '70s rock and roll.

Some of that might seem like a contradiction, but it's always made perfect sense to Wilson, who debuted on the country scene with a never-ending closet full of bell-bottoms and an unapologetically thick Louisiana drawl. Even if you flip back to some of her earliest releases, this singer-songwriter has always known who she is, and been laser-focused on her country music goals.

That self-confidence and willingness to work hard has paid off for Wilson, who has climbed the country music ladder by leaps and bounds since she released her breakout hit, "Things a Man Oughta Know," in 2021. Keep reading for a look at Wilson's catalogue, and our roundup of the 20 best country songs she has released to date. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak