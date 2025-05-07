Lainey Wilson just shared a snippet of a new song she's been working on, and it's got us deep in our emotions.

The country singer buried the gem behind a carousel of photos on social media, but her true fans found it at the end of the rainbow — er, we mean slides.

"My heads 30,000 feet in the clouds," she writes in the caption, which feels like a nod to the unreleased track.

In the lyrics she was gracious enough to share, Wilson boards a plane in Houston, headed to southern California. She grabs a window seat and a Tito's vodka before getting lost in the views outside of the plane.

Her mind drifts to a sweet memory of an old flame, but she leaves us in a cliffhanger as to what comes next.

Hear for yourself below.

"Caught me a red eye flight outta Houston / Found me a window seat with a view / Head out west for south California / One Tito's in, I'm thinkin' about you in that little border town / Where the desert blows gold when the sun goes down / My head's 30,000 feet in the clouds knowing 20 minutes from now," she sings in the video.

What will happen in 20 minutes? A long-awaited reunion in the terminal? A good cathartic sob session from seat 27A? What??

Is Lainey Wilson Releasing New Music in 2025?

While Wilson has yet to reveal her music plans for this year, it's been about nine months since her Whirlwind album came out in August 2024.

The project is up for Album of the Year at this year's ACM Awards, and a win would be the perfect precursor to a new song announcement — perhaps from the stage with a trophy in hand?

Wilson's year has been slow and steady so far, with a lengthy break before she traveled overseas to launch her Whirlwind World Tour in March. The trek will pick up in the States in August.

A light schedule — uncommon for the country hitmaker — has given her a chance to enjoy her engagement to Devlin "Duck" Hodges. The former NFL quarterback proposed in February.

