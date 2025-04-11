Hitmaker Lainey Wilson and her new fiancé Devlin "Duck" Hodges got engaged in February, and it couldn’t have been more intentional and intimate.

During a gathering to celebrate Wilson’s "4x4xU" and "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" going No.1, the singer spilled the details on how she was feeling on the day of her engagement.

She had a hunch that she was getting proposed to on day Hodges popped the question.

"I had talked myself into thinking he was going to do it that day," Wilson admits, smiling. "I called my sister and was like, 'I think he’s going to propose to me today.' She was like, 'I’ve got to go.'"

Not wanting to be disappointed if her hunch was wrong, the country star talked herself out of it.

But a woman's intuition rarely fails — Hodges got down on one knee that day in front of the George Jones estate.

Why there?

"We had been wanting to go see the George Jones Estate for quite some time," Wilson says. "His buddy had it listed for sale."

The couple had been traveling back from the Super Bowl at the time, and that's when Hodges decided to bring up the idea to stop by and see the property.

"He was like, 'Hey, we need to go next week to see the George Jones estate,'" she recalls.

They planned to go with some friends as a fun outing to check off their bucket list. But that "bucket list" visit would become a moment Wilson will never forget.

"As we pull up, I realized there were different plans," she continues. "He had it all set up. He had the candles and the picture frames. It could not have been more perfect."

When Is Lainey Wilson's Wedding?

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Wilson, so scheduling out time just to plan a wedding hasn’t been exactly easy.

"We haven’t even started planning," she dishes. "We need to really sit down and make that a priority, but I’m sure it will be something that’s just really simple."

Simple — unlike the ring Duck proposed with.

"As a joke, I had texted him some big rings," Wilson admits. "He was like, 'Lord I better start saving now!'"

They've been together for four years, so her fiancé had some time to save up.

"He designed it and put some of those rings together that I sent him," the "Hang Tight Honey" singer says. "I would have said yes if it was just a tiny little thing."

Hollie Winter Fine Jewelry made the star's ring. The jewelry company is based out of Nashville, and Winter's official Instagram bio notes that she specializes in custom designs and diamonds.

No one has said how much this stunning piece set Hodges back, but we did estimate how much each stone might cost, then added it all up.

A very rough, very wide estimate: Wilson's ring could be worth anywhere between $15,000 and $100,000.

Many factors play into the price, including clarity of the diamonds and carat weight, as well as the fact that it's custom.

Hollie Winter Instagram Hollie Winter Instagram loading...

Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges' Relationship Timeline Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges dated for nearly four years before getting engaged in February 2025. Here is a timeline of their romance, from first date to going public, to moving in together, to now! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes