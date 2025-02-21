When Lainey Wilson revealed her engagement to Devlin Hodges earlier this month, fans were focused on one thing: That ring!

And how could they not be? It's so big it can practically be seen from space.

Even the singer was joking about how heavy her new engagement ring is, playfully pretending she was struggling to lift her arm with that rock weighing her down.

Finally, we have the information about Lainey Wilson's engagement ring that everyone was dying to know, including a close-up photo that shows the gorgeous details.

What Type of Diamond Cut Is Lainey Wilson's Engagement Ring?

While we aren’t professionals in this field, we took a good, long look at the diamonds. Yes, the ring is made up of multiple glittery rocks, with large ones set as the anchor to the ring.

On the left, you have an elongated cushion cut, on the right, an oval cut, and bottom center is a pear. The diamonds are nestled in yellow gold, but it doesn’t stop there.

Surrounding the three big rocks are "little" stones dripping alongside the larger diamonds. It almost looks like a flower bouquet, but made of diamonds.

No wonder it took Hodges so long to propose — that's a lot of pennies to save up!

Who Made Lainey Wilson's Engagement Ring?

Hollie Winter made Wilson's ring, which is custom.

Hollie Winter Fine Jewelry is based out of Nashville, and her Instagram bio notes that she specializes in custom designs and diamonds.

“We were truly honored to craft something so special for a love that lasts forever," Winter writes in the Instagram caption. "Lainey said yes to Devlin and we couldn’t be more thrilled!! It was a true joy to be a part of their exciting new journey together."

How Much Did Lainey Wilson's Ring Cost?

There is no official information on how much this stunning piece set Hodges back, but we did research how much each stone might cost, then added it all up.

A very rough, very wide estimate: Wilson's ring could be worth anywhere between $15,000 and $100,000.

Many factors play into the price, including clarity of the diamonds and carat weight, as well as the fact that it's custom.

Fans Predicted Lainey Wilson's Engagement

Fans suspected a proposal might be brewing ahead of the 2025 Grammys, when Wilson posted a carousel of photos of herself in an all-white cowgirl ensemble to social media. But her being in head-to-toe white wasn't what sounded alarms — it was Hodges' sly remarks in the comments section.

"Gosh dang. This is what you look like in all white?!” he wrote.

No wedding date has been made public yet, but the singer does have a demanding tour schedule ahead: Last month, Wilson announced the 2025 Whirlwind Tour — a massive headlining tour that finds her on the road until November with very few breaks.