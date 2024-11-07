Lainey Wilson is known for her signature style. Fans can always count on her to be wearing something vintage with a country flair, and she is always in bell bottoms.

So, the country singer shocked the audience at a recent show when she came out onstage in something that can only be described as fowl.

A chicken costume!

While making a stop on her Country's Cool Again Tour over Halloween weekend, the "4X4XU" singer opted to wear an inflatable costume during her performance of "Counting Chickens."

The ensemble made it appear that Wilson was riding a giant chicken on stage as it bobbed along to the song as she sang.

See the hilarious moment below:

Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour

Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour will continue across the U.S. through mid-November. She will then take a break for the holidays before shipping the trek overseas to Europe.

Starting with a stop in Zurich, Switzerland, Wilson will bounce around various cities and countries throughout the month of March before wrapping things up in Paris. A handful of dates will be a part of the Country 2 Country Music Festival, which she is headlining.

Lainey Wilson Co-Hosting the 2024 CMA Awards

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will join Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to host the CMA Awards this month. It's Wilson's first year hosting, but the third for Bryan and Manning.

The 2024 CMA Awards will air on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Bryan and Wilson are both set to perform this year, as are Dierks Bentley, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Shaboozey and more.