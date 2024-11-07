The first round of performers for the 2024 CMA Awards was announced on Thursday morning (Nov. 7), just a couple of weeks before the show is scheduled to take place.

Two-thirds of the hosting team is on the bill to perform during country music's biggest night, with Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson both in the lineup. (The third host is Peyton Manning. He's a football star, not a singer, so it seems unlikely he'll be added to the bill — but you never know at the CMAs.)

Bryan and Wilson will both perform singles: Bryan is expected to sing his No. 1 hit "Love You, Miss You, Mean It," while Wilson will perform her recently released "4x4xU."

Also in the lineup is Post Malone, and he's likely to deliver one of the most-anticipated performances of the night with a rendition of "Yours," a song about his daughter. Posty released his first country album, F-1 Trillion, in 2024, and the project includes a slew of hit collabs, but "Yours" is one of its few solo tracks.

He's also scheduled to team up with Chris Stapleton for their duet "California Sober," and Stapleton will stay on the stage for his own solo performance of "What Am I Gonna Do."

Another big duet of the night will come from Thomas Rhett, who's bringing Teddy Swims to the stage for a mashup of their respective songs, "Something 'Bout a Woman" and "Lose Control." Dierks Bentley will also lead a performance of Tom Petty's "American Girl," flanked by some of the bluegrass genre's brightest young stars: Sierra Hull, Molly Tuttle and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.

Other highlights will include an extended performance from Shaboozey, who's singing his monster hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" as a medley with his newly released "Highway."

Ashley McBryde is taking the stage, too, but whatever she's planning to perform is an as-yet-unrevealed surprise.

The 2024 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20. The awards show will be available to watch live on ABC. Additional performers and presenters are expected to be announced leading up to the show.