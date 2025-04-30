Lainey Wilson has landed her first movie role.

The country singer and Yellowstone actress is going to be part of a movie called Reminders of Him, based on a book of the same name.

Colleen Hoover wrote Reminders of Him, published in 2022.

The novel has sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide.

The movie version is set for release on Feb. 13, 2026.

Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks) and Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) are also part of the film. Variety broke the news of Wilson's involvement on Wednesday (April 30), but shared no details about who Wilson will play.

She's not the lead — that would be Monroe and Bradley Whitford, who play Kenna Rowan and Ledger Ward, respectively. The book follows Rowan as she is released from prison after five years. She longs to reconnect with a daughter, but faces numerous obstacles.

Hoover's other famous novel is It Ends With Us, which went on to become a major box office success starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, as well as Brandon Sklenar (1923).

Who Was Lainey Wilson on Yellowstone?

During Season 5 of Yellowstone, Wilson played Abby, a touring musician who meets and falls for Ryan, played by actor Ian Bohen. Without giving away too much, their relationship is cut short when he has to move to Texas, but the end of the show leaves open a chance for a reunion.

The role was Wilson's first and came from her strong connection to Taylor Sheridan, who used several of her songs in earlier seasons of the show. Talking to Taste of Country, the singer and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year said she had strict rules about kissing scenes with Bohen. Specifically, he was not allowed to use any tongue.

Earlier this year Wilson became engaged to ex-NFL player Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

Another Hoover novel called Verity is also set to be made into a movie starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett. It's set for release in May 2026.

