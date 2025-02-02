Ahead of Lainey Wilson's big performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 2), the "Wildflowers And Wild Horses" singer was spotted out in Los Angeles on a grocery run.

Staying true to her country roots, she still had her signature bell bottoms on, even though she was offstage.

It's what she purchased that shows just how country the "Things A Man Oughta Know" singer really is.

Wilson's shopping cart is a partier's dream come true. There are three cases of Coors' limited edition big game themed beer, Mondays Light.

Seems as if the singer is planning on having three cases of those Mondays on hand for the day after Grammy Sunday.

In Wilson's cart you also see two bags of ice -- likely for the beer -- as well as cheese balls, fresh fruit, tortilla chips, potato chips, flowers and a few gift bags. She's also got a huge stash of plastic cups, making it seem like she's planning to share her goodies with quite a few friends.

As you can see by the look on her face, Wilson looks a little bemused to see a camera person following her on such a mundane task. It's not every star that does the shopping for their own afterparty -- but it seems like it's an errand run that Wilson's used to doing back home in Nashville, too.

After shopping on her own and loading up the trunk herself, Wilson is seen carrying one of the cases of beer into the backseat of the SUV in which she is riding. She's also got a Starbucks cup in her hand.

Also worth noting? Seems like Wilson forgot to bring her own reusable bags to the grocery store, since she's loading her goods into her trunk without any bags to put them in. L.A., unlike Nashville, has put some single-use plastic bag bans in place for stores like supermarkets, so it makes sense she might have forgotten to bring her own totes.

It's rare you get a paparazzi photo of a country star, since they're rarely in L.A. and Nashville is a very different scene than Hollywood.

