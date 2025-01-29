The 2025 Grammy Awards is getting a dose of country music, thanks to newly-announced performers Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson.

Both of them will take the stage during the show's multi-genre slate of star performances, according to Variety.

Sheryl Crow is performing during the broadcast, too.

Outside of the country genre, the Grammys bill includes superstars such as Stevie Wonder Cynthia Orivo and Coldplay's Chris Martin. Janelle Monaé and John Legend are two more newly-announced acts, joining previously-released performers such as Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

Both Paisley and Wilson are Grammy winners. Paisley has been nominated 18 times and won three trophies, most recently in 2010.

Wilson's Bell Bottom Country won Best Country Album at the awards show last year, and her newest project, Whirlwind, is up in the same category this year.

Beyoncé, Post Malone and Shaboozey are all leaders from the country world at this year's awards show, with relative newcomer Shaboozey up in the all-genre categories of Best New Artist and Song of the Year. Other country artists to look for in multiple Grammy categories include Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show goes on despite the devastating wildfires that recently impacted the area, but it will raise money for relief efforts.

The show will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.