2025 Grammys to Go On, But Will Raise Money for Wildfire Relief Efforts

While many events in the 2025 awards season hang in the balance, the Grammys are pressing on in the midst of devastating wildfires in Southern California.

The Recording Academy announced on Monday (Jan. 23) that the show will go on as planned, but will also be used to raise money for wildfire relief efforts in the area.

Per Billboard, Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and the chair of the academy's board of trustees, Tammy Hurt, released the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days."

“In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned. This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else,” Mason and Hurt add. “The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

The Recording Academy and MusiCares have already pledged $1 million in aid to those in the music industry who have been effected by the wildfires. Both organizations have launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort.

The 2025 Grammys are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will air at 8PM ET on CBS with live streaming available on Paramount+.