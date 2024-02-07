Lainey Wilson has a cameo in a 2024 Super Bowl commercial for Coors Light.

And with so many ads being shared ahead of the big game, fans don't have to wait to see it. Although the country singer appears for a brief seven seconds, she does have one speaking line.

The ad opens with a girl bringing her boyfriend home to meet her family during a football watch party. He stands awkwardly in the living room as he realizes everyone in her family cheers for the opposing team. To smooth things over, the girl asks if anyone wants a Coors Light.

At that moment, the iconic Chill Train comes racing out of the Rocky Mountains to deliver the beverage. As the train passes through various cities, it leaves a can behind — and quite a bit of snow.

What Happens in Lainey Wilson's Coors Light Commercial?

For Wilson's part, the train comes roaring through Nashville and zips right past her photoshoot. The setting goes from a dessert scene to a snow globe in a matter of seconds. She's left in wonder as she discovers a Coors Light in her hand.

"Oh my," she says in disbelief.

The 90-second ad ends with them arriving at the house from the opening scene. After bursting into the living room, the conductor — LL Cool J — drops off a can for everyone.

"I think my family’s going to freak out when they see me on a commercial during the Super Bowl,” Wilson tells Billboard. “It was such a dream to be in my first big game day and just help reintroduce the Coors Light iconic Chill Train to bring a little bit of that chill that everybody needs. We need that chill out from time to time.”

It's the first time Wilson has been in a Super Bowl commercial, but it's not her first brand to work with. The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer has appeared in ads for Wrangler, Dodge Ram and Tractor Supply. She also has several social endorsement deals.

Will Lainey Wilson Go to the Super Bowl?

Wilson is expected to attend Super Bowl 58 with her boyfriend, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who is a former NFL quarterback. Hodges played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams.

When asked about attending such a big event, the "Heart Like a Truck" singer admits she's equally excited about both the game and the halftime show.

"I'm excited to see me some ... Usher, and I'm excited for the game, too," she shares.

"This is my second year to ever go to the Super Bowl, and any time you get invited to go to the Super Bowl, you go," Wilson explains. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I'm getting to go with some of my friends and other artists. It's going to be a party."

When Is Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will feature a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans can watch on CBS or enjoy a kid-friendly broadcast on Nickelodeon at 6:30PM ET.

The big game will also be available to stream on Paramount+, FuboTV and YouTube TV.