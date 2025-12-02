A short promotional video for Episode 4 of Landman may have given away too much. Should we prepare for a tearful reunion?

Season 2, Episode 4 of Landman is called "Dancing Rainbows."

The official episode description shares that, "A tragic crash sets off a day of reckoning, unearthing painful memories for Tommy and Cooper. Rebecca survives a wild night."

The 30-second trailer provides a glimpse of the crash, Rebecca's "wild night" and the funeral for Tommy Norris' mother.

This week's episode of the Dutton Rules podcast will break down the complex scenes from Episode 3 before diving into Episode 4. The only spoilers are for those who have not yet watched last week's episode (Nov. 30).

Find a full discussion of Episode 4 during the second half of this video. A screenshot of the spoiler scene is above. When you advance the promo a few frames, you will discover that Ariana is walking just behind Tommy and Angela Norris, which is important.

Why Did Cooper and Ariana Break Up?

Tommy's son, Cooper Norris, had been dating Ariana, the widow of one of the patch workers killed in a Season 1 explosion. Their romance grew more serious throughout the first season, and the time gap (approximately seven weeks, Texas time) smoothed out their clumsy edges.

The younger Norris appears to be a savvy businessman. He arranged financing to drill seven wells, and the first six all struck oil, making him and Ariana rich. The problem is that she doesn't want to live the lifestyle of the rich and famous. During Season 2, Episode 2, she informs Cooper that she is happy where she is and that he should pack up and move out.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ loading...

The breakup felt short-lived, primarily because it occurred during the second episode of a 10-episode arc. Cooper also receives good advice from his father on how to handle their next conversation; however, Episode 3 does not advance their love story.

Landman Season 2, Episode 3 Recap

Cooper is barely a part of Episode 3 and Ariana's only scenes find her landing work as a bartender at the Patch, where she is promptly sexually harassed.

Sam Elliott's TL was also not involved in this episode. Instead, viewers had to listen close to understand the particulars of M-Tex Oil's financial struggles (Monty seems to have committed insurance fraud) and a gas leak at an oil well Tommy wants to buy. H2S is hydrogen sulfide and when breathed in at levels above 100 parts per million it will mess you up.

Death comes at about 1000 PPM, which is what that tank must be pushing because several wild hog hunters drop dead when they get close.

The rest of the episode involves Tommy and Gallino's increasingly hostile relationship. Billy Bob Thornton and Andy Garcia may be friends in real life, but on Landman their characters are becoming sworn enemies.

landman season 2 Emerson Miller/Paramount+ loading...

Landman Season 2, Episode 4 Preview

Just eight seconds into the Episode 4 trailer we see Tommy and Angela near a casket. Cooper is in the background, but look who is just in front of him. Ariana is making her way to a seat, which means they must have reconciled in a major way.

Nobody volunteers to drive seven hours to a funeral just to support some guy, especially when that guy isn't really even all that tore up about the death. Cooper never met his grandmother and he barely knows his grandfather. The former couple is looking very couple-y.

Elsewhere it would seem lawyer Rebecca's "wild night" is more of a "wild flight." Squint and you'll find on her that plane.

An M-Tex semi-truck crashes for unknown reasons and while Tommy is grieving, Dan Morrell swoops in to try to get Cami Miler on his side, against Tommy. It all feels like a lot of drama in a lot of places.

Few people do drama like Angela Norris actress Ali Larter. If you thought you've seen her before this series began, you're probably right.

