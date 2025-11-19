Landman fans had reason to worry about Cooper and Ariana before the show dropped a very teasy photo. Now there's reason to panic.

This article won't spoil anything about Season 2, Ep. 2 of Landman, streaming on Paramount+ starting Sunday (Nov. 23). The Dutton Rules podcast team is just breaking down the clues.

Landman Season 2 began Nov. 16 on Paramount+.

During Ep. 1, we learn that Cooper's business plan is working, but it's adding stress to his relationship with Ariana.

The Dutton Rules podcast will break down plot details and theories weekly.

Landman Season 2 Episode 1 Recap:

In a lot of ways, last Sunday's episode of Landman was a refresher and a reminder of all the strange relationships.

The action started a couple of months after the end of Season 1's finale. M-Tek owner Cami Miller (Monty Miller's widow) has bounced back after grief to address a room full of bankers, oilman and investors.

Her Serengeti speech goes over well, and she calms any fears others have about the future of the company. She makes it clear she's not just a "trophy wife." She's a strong businesswoman with plans.

Tangentially, Cooper Norris is drilling his first well and quickly he discovers he's struck gold. With in a year, he should be a multi-millionaire, but girlfriend Ariana isn't as impressed.

Did anyone else notice the uneasy look she gives as he celebrates his win? More on that in a moment.

Ainsley Norris (Tommy's daughter) participates in an admissions interview and is accepted into TCU. This sequence is an all-time cringe Landman moment. Is it the funniest ever?

Finally, we meet Sam Elliott's character TL as he's learning his wife (or ex-wife) has died. A few context clues allow us to believe that she was less than beloved, and at the very end Tommy hears the news as well. It's setting up something of a reluctant reunion.

Landman Season 2, Episode 2 Preview:

We're sure to see Tommy and TL on screen together for the first time. Trailers shared that they plan to bring the older Norris back to Midland to live with Ainsley, Angela, etc. ... That's sure to reveal old tensions and create new.

An official description of this episode — titled "Sins of the Father" — indicates that Cami will be served lawsuit papers and Angela and Ainsley will cause trouble at the nursing home (again?).

What strikes me is a picture of Cooper, sleeping on the couch. Last week, I made the case that he and Ariana were headed for trouble, and at least two pictures below seem to confirm just that. The younger Norris hasn't been a very good partner, and while he's excelling as an oilman, he's failing as a communicator.

One final note: lawyer Rebecca Falcone makes her Season 2 debut this Sunday. In photos we see her on a couch next to Nathan, presumably negotiating. Is that Ariana's couch, again?

