Landman's newest character seems to hint at a developing plotline for Season 2.

Stefania Spampinato has been added to the Paramount+ oil business drama.

Spampinato will play the wife of drug cartel kingpin Gallino, played by Andy Garcia in the final episode of Season 1.

She's best known as Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop on Grey's Anatomy and its spinoff, Station 19.

Season 2 of Landman is set for November.

The name of Spampinato's character has not been revealed, but her presence suggests Garcia will remain a regular character throughout the season. That's good news for fans who enjoyed his cameo.

Without spoiling too much, Gallino saves Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris, and the two reach an uneasy agreement moving forward.

No explicit threat or coercion was included, but it's clear the cartel is going to be a problem Norris and the oil company he leads will continue to have to manage.

Landman Season 2 Cast

Deadline shared news of Spampinato's new character. It's the second major addition to a cast that only really suffered one major loss in Season 1. Jon Hamm's Monty will not be coming back for Season 2, with Thornton's Norris taking many of his professional roles.

Veteran actor Sam Elliott is confirmed to appear in Season 2 of Landman, although the nature of his role and the number of episodes he'll appear in are unknown. Elliott previously starred in Taylor Sheridan's 1883.

Thornton was a part of that show as well, although only for an episode, despite significant promotion during the buildup to the Western drama.

Sheridan has been able to cast several A-level actors and actresses in his projects, some only for bit parts. Another example would be Tom Hanks' role in 1883, which was a very small cameo in a flashback sequence.

Demi Moore played a small role throughout Season 1 of Landman, although with her on-screen husband Monty no longer a part of the action, its believed she'll be more present.

Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez and Kayla Wallace are the other primary actors in Landman. The Dutton Rules podcast team will cover the show extensively as episodes premiere.

