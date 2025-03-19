Report: Sam Elliott Joining ‘Landman’ Season 2 Cast

Season 2 of Landman has been confirmed, and the cast may be getting a major upgrade. Sam Elliott is reportedly set to join Billy Bob Thornton when the show returns.

The move seems plausible for at least two reasons. First, one of the show's biggest stars died at the end of Season 1, so there's space for another. Second, Elliott loved his experience working with Taylor Sheridan on the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

Season 1 of Landman finished on Jan. 12 on Paramount+. Season 2 was confirmed on March 12.

Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, who manages projects for a Texas oil company.

The show zooms in on the Midland, Texas, oil industry.

Landman Season 2 Cast:

On Landman, Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, with Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph rounding out his nuclear family. James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chavez and Colm Feore also play important roles.

So too did Demi Moore and Jon Hamm. Hamm's character, Monty Miller, owns the oil company that Thornton works for, but after a series of heart failures, he dies in the closing minutes of Season 1.

While Moore's role on the show is expected to increase, Hamm's absence would leave room for someone like Elliott to join.

The 80-year-old's impressive resume includes Tombstone, A Star Is Born and Roadhouse. On 1883, he played Shea Brennan, an emotionally tortured man hired to help James Dutton (Tim McGraw) get to Oregon.

Is Sam Elliott Joining Landman?

Puck reports that Landman is adding Sam Elliott for Season 2. The outlet and writer Matthew Belloni have proven to be dialed in previously, with plenty of original reporting on the Yellowstone franchise. Still, the news comes with some caution, as Belloni writes that he was told Elliott is joining.

His source was not revealed, and Paramount+ has not confirmed anything. Nobody knows when Season 2 would film or be released.

Actor Andy Garcia made a cameo appearance as a cartel leader in the Season 1 finale of Landman. It's not clear if he'll return for Season 2, but the cartel's threat did not go away as the credits came. Still, a shift in storyline is plausible and that'd mean less Garcia moving forward.

Elliott won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role on 1883, and he praised the cast, crew and writer Taylor Sheridan at every chance. Talking to Taste of Country, he admitted the weight of his performance lingered after filming.

"When you do anything that's an emotional scene, you carry it for a while," he says. "I remember the last scene in A Star Is Born, when I was sitting on the couch with Stephanie (Lady Gaga). That laid waste to me for a couple of days, only because I felt what I was feeling at the time, and I loved her so dearly and loved Bradley (Cooper) so dearly that it was all very dear to me."

