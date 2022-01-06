‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: ‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Reveals His Dark Side

In some ways, Sam Elliott was still in character when he sat for media ahead of the 1883 premiere last month. Filming was (and is) ongoing, and the actor admitted to struggling to separate himself from difficult scenes.

There are many difficult scenes during the new Paramount+ series. Elliott plans Shea Brennan, the leader of a wagon convoy traveling from Fort Worth, Texas, to parts unknown north — well, we do kind of know, as James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw) and his family end up in Montana, where they build an empire that becomes the setting for Yellowstone.

Keep the two shows separate, Elliott says. That's just one of many points he was very clear on during his conversation with Taste of Country and select media. Sterling Whitaker joins Adison Haager to walk through the highlights during this episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast.

Other highlights from this interview include Elliott talking about his special bond with co-star LaMonica Garrett and what he thinks about creator Taylor Sheridan. The famous actor also recounts struggling with the end of filming for A Star Is Born, because of the close connection he had with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. If there is spring in his step, you won't hear it here, but one wouldn't expect Shea Brennan to stand up and start dancing either.

Click play to listen or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

