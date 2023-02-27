Sam Elliott was a winner at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 26), bringing home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role as Shea Brennan in Yellowstone prequel 1883.

It was the first SAG win of Elliott's career (though he's been nominated at the awards show twice before), and from the podium, he described his award as "the most meaningful acknowledgement of my 55-year career." Elliott's competitors in the Male Actor category were Steve Carell, Paul Walter House, Taron Egerton and Evan Peters, the latter of whom was the favorite to win for his titular role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

"After seeing the work of my fellow nominees, I'm not even sure I should be standing up here," Elliott told the crowd, adding drily, "I'm sure I'll get over that."

From there, the actor took some time to thank his team, co-stars and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan, and reflected on the lasting impact of 1883. "I'll treasure [this award] as a constant reminder of 1883 and what a gift it was to all of us on both sides of the camera," he continued. "To my incredible cast-mates, there's a piece of this for all of you. Not only for who you are, but for your beautiful work that helped me find the way. I love you all for that."

Elliott concluded his speech with a message of gratitude to his wife, fellow actor Katharine Ross, who walked the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards by his side and was watching his speech from the audience.

"My beautiful Katharine. My partner through thick and thin, and the mother of our beautiful daughter," Elliott said before leaving the stage.

1883 was a 10-episode limited series from the Yellowstone universe that aired between late 2021 and early 2022. Along with Elliott, the show starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the patriarch and matriarch of this generation of the Dutton family. Other prequels and spin-offs from Yellowstone include 1923 as well as forthcoming projects 6666 and Bass Reeves.

Elliott's SAG Award is the second time this year that an actor from the Yellowstone universe has been awarded for their participation in the show. In January, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner earned a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as John Dutton.

The 2023 SAG Awards were held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, Calif. on Sunday night. The ceremony streamed live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

