Kevin Costner was among the big winners at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which aired on Tuesday night (Jan. 10). The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer walked away with a win for Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his role as patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone.

Costner faced off against some stiff competition for the award. Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Adam Scott (Severance) were among the other actors nominated for the award.

Costner is the first Yellowstone actor to receive a Golden Globe nomination. The show has been largely overlooked by the major awards shows despite its massive popularity. Season 4 of Yellowstone saw it become the most-watched show on cable television.

Costner was not on hand to receive his award at the ceremony, which aired on NBC and the Peacock app. He turned to social media earlier Tuesday to explain that while he had intended to attend the ceremony with his wife, Christine Baumgartner, the rain and flooding in California had prevented them from going.

"Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there," he said in a video post to Instagram, adding, "Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. For the second time in five years, the freeways are flooded out...We couldn't get back to the house with the freeways closed. No one is sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes."

Season 5 of Yellowstone just aired its mid-season finale on Jan. 1. The show will resume in the summer of 2023.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.