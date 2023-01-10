Kevin Costner is among the nominees at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, which air on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), but the Yellowstone star won't be on hand to collect his award if he should win. Costner turned to social media on Tuesday to explain that he isn't able to attend due to the storms and flooding that have ravaged California in recent days.

"Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might've been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes," Costner — who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his portrayal of John Dutton on Yellowstone — begins his statement on Instagram.

The awards show airs on Tuesday beginning at 8PM ET via NBC and the Peacock app. Costner was planning to attend the awards with his wife, Christine Baumgartner, but the weather took a turn that forced them to make immediate decisions for their family's safety.

"Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there," he continues, adding, "Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. For the second time in five years, the freeways are flooded out...We couldn't get back to the house with the freeways closed. No one is sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes."

The Oscar-winning actor, director and producer says his wife had picked out a "beautiful dress, and I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her and the people of Yellowstone; my castmates, directors... just so sorry that I can't be there," he laments. "I really wanted to, and I know how bad Chris wanted to support me. She went out and bought me some gold, yellow, black and silver balloons, so we're going to sit and watch on television and see what happens. But thank you for your support, and I'm really sorry to the Golden Globes and the International Press."

Yellowstone has largely gone unnoticed in awards shows across its first five seasons, despite the fact that Season 4 in 2021 made it the most-watched show on cable television. Costner's Golden Globes nomination marks the show's first major awards show nod.

Season 5 of Yellowstone just aired its mid-season finale on Jan. 1. The show will resume in the summer of 2023.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.