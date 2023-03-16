When Does ‘Yellowstone’ Resume + ‘1923’ Season 2 Premiere?

Can't keep track of when Yellowstone and its many prequels begin? We're going to do our best to help with everything we know about about the premieres for Season 5 (Part B), 1923, 1944 and 6666.

Below are anticipated premiere dates for five Yellowstone franchise series. That includes the latest on Yellowstone after reports of conflict between the show's star and the network. Fans may be in a drought now, but this fall there should be plenty to talk about.

We'll also do our best to sort out rumors that another Hollywood A-lister is joining this franchise.

When Does Yellowstone Season 5 Resume?

The second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone has not yet been filmed. In fact, it may not even be written. This is because uncertainty around Kevin Costner’s return to the set has made it impossible to finish scripts.

Two Yellowstone cast members told Taste of Country that the show would resume filming in March 2023. Paramount supported this with a trailer video that promised Yellowstone would return with all new episodes this summer. However, that video has now been marked as unlisted with Puck News reporting the show is getting pushed back to the fall.

The best way to figure out when Season 5 of Yellowstone will resume is to keep an eye on the social media accounts of various actors. Add about six months to whoever you see a BTS post go up. The good news is they only need to film six more episodes to round out Season 5.

The bad news is that these may be the final six episodes.

When Will 1923 Season 2 Begin?

Season 1 of 1923 with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren premiered on Paramount+ on Dec. 18, 2022. It’s likely Season 2 will premiere in late 2023 or early 2024. Here’s why.

Winter is coming in this fictional version of Montana, and the way Season 1 wrapped leaves little time to waste before the real action begins between Jacob Dutton and Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton). Filming in the fall would be most realistic (trees would be bare etc ...) and from there it’s hard to see why Taylor Sheridan and team would delay dropping S2.

Expect Season 2 to be the final season of 1923, but …

When Does Yellowstone Prequel 1944 Begin?

The Ravalli Republic is to credit for even knowing about this Yellowstone prequel. 1944 is going to be set in the year 1944, but literally nothing else is known about the show, except that it will be filmed in about the same place as Yellowstone and 1923.

This report came parallel to a report that Matthew McConaughey could be joining the Yellowstone universe in some meaningful way. There was a lot of speculation that this is his vehicle, but we believe he’s more likely to star in …

When Will 6666 Premiere?

This is the longest talked about Yellowstone spinoff, with rumors circulating as early as mid-2022 that Jefferson White (Yellowstone’s Jimmy) and Ryan Bingham (Walker) would be moving from Montana to work this ranch instead. That’s panned out in that during Season 5, both characters do move to the 6666 Ranch to work.

In January 2022, Taylor Sheridan actually bought the real 6666 Ranch in Texas, leaving no doubt about this series as a priority. It still needs some star power, however. We think McConaughey (a Texan) moving to this how make a lot of sense.

There have been rumors that filming has started, but no one has shared concrete plans. Realistically, 6666 as described here can’t begin until after the action that brought Walker and Jimmy to Texas resolves itself, which might mean after Yellowstone wraps, which might mean 2024.

Is There Going To Be 1883, Season 2?

Yes! It's just not going to be related to what we watched in early 2022.

The James and Margaret Dutton story resolved itself, so don't look for Tim McGraw or Faith Hill. 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is now called Bass Reeves, and it stars David Oyelowo. The titular character was a real U.S. Marshal in 1883. He laid down the law west of the Mississippi with over 3,000 arrests. Dennis Quaid and Barry Pepper are also attached to the show.

Parade reports that Bass Reeves began filming in January and the fans should expect it to premiere in late 2023. The show’s plot isn’t attached to 1883, so it’s not truly a prequel although it’s possible one or two characters may crossover.

