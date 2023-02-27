Sam Elliott had one of the biggest nights of his career at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 26), taking home his very first SAG trophy at the awards show in a win that he described as the "most meaningful acknowledgement of my 55-year career."

But even before his name was called in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category, Elliott was having a great night — because it was date night with his wife of 30-plus years, fellow actor Katharine Ross.

Elliott even made special mention of Ross during his acceptance speech, celebrating her with the last words he spoke before he left the stage.

"My beautiful Katharine. My partner through thick and thin, and the mother of our beautiful daughter," Elliott said from the podium, as he held his brand-new SAG Actor trophy.

According to Country Living, Elliott and Ross met back in 1978 while they were on the set for the horror film The Legacy. The couple married in 1984, and they welcomed a daughter, Cleo Rose, later on that year. Ross and Elliott have worked together on projects since their marriage; in 2017, they both appeared in the 2017 film The Hero, in a cast that also includes Laura Prepon and Nick Offerman.

After years of marriage, the husband-and-wife duo still know how to have fun together — a fact they made quite clear on the red carpet of the 2023 SAG Awards, as they posed for pictures and shared some hugs on the carpet. Flip through the gallery below to see the sweet photos from the awards show.