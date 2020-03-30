Laura Bell Bundy Is Responding Well to Coronavirus Treatments

Laura Bell Bundy has remained optimistic on social media as she battles coronavirus. The singer, actor and dancer says she went a full day without symptoms and has made strides toward recovery.

Bundy's Instagram Stories are the place for updates about her condition and treatment. On Sunday (March 29), she thanked her medical team for getting her through the illness. A short time later she posted a "no symptoms today" story before an update that indicates she's finding some normalcy again.

"Washed my hair and put on a bra today for the first time in a week," she writes. "Feels good."

Instagram/Laurabellbundy

Bundy, 38, revealed she had coronavirus on March 25, two days after she says she got the results of her test back. Her symptoms started to appear on March 12. She said it started with a headache and sore throat, but turned into shortness of breath and a tight chest. Immediately she quarantined herself, but her husband has since started to show symptoms, as well. Ten-month-old baby Huck has not shown any symptoms.

Bundy has released several albums and charted three singles on the country music airplay chart, including "Giddy on Up," a Top 40 single from 2010 that notched her a performance at the ACM Awards. She credits taking good care of herself and nutritional supplements as the reason she's responded well to the disease.

Stars Who Were Tested for the Coronavirus