Lauren Alaina looks back on the past with a little sass in her new song "Somebody Else's Problem."

Alaina dished out new music during the second night of her headlining That Girl Was Me Tour in Nashville on Thursday night (Jan. 16), including a song inspired by a past relationship. The one-time American Idol winner introduced the song by sharing that she's been on a path of self-discovery the past couple of years, admitting she has a tendency to hold on to things too long. But she's since started purging facets from her life that she no longer needs, "and I'm so much happier now," she says.

Alaina turned this transformation into a breezy bop titled "Somebody Else's Problem," inspired by an ex-boyfriend.

"I think I need an upgrade / Boy it's just too late / We got issues / We can't solve them / It's time to treat my heart / Like a new car / I'm gonna let you start being somebody else's problem," she chants in the chorus over a groovy beat.

While Alaina didn't specifically cite who inspired the track, she was previously engaged to longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins in July 2018 before they ended the engagement in January 2019. She then dated comedian John Christ for four months in 2019. The two broke up just before Alaina started on Dancing With the Stars in September, and he's since been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Alaina is currently working on her sophomore album, the follow-up to her 2017 debut that features the No. 1 hit, "Road Less Traveled." She released the first single off the new project, "Getting Good," in September 2019. The singer's debut headlining tour was originally scheduled to launch in fall 2019, but was moved to early 2020 to accommodate her schedule as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars.

Alaina continues on her That Girl Was Me Tour through Feb. 8.

Lauren Alaina Fans Will Love Caylee Hammack