Lauren Alaina Will Return to ‘American Idol’ for Hollywood Week

Lauren Alaina, you're going to Hollywood!

It's not the first time the country artist has heard those words, but this time around she's not headed there as a contestant on American Idol. Alaina will be a guest mentor on Season 20 of the iconic reality singing competition series.

The country singer is one of several Idol alumni who will be a part of Hollywood Week in 2022. She's set to mentor the country genre on Monday, March 28. Others returning include Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Ruben Studdard and more.

"I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I'll be mentoring the country genre!" Alaina writes on Instagram.

Alaina competed on Season 10 of Idol and came super close to winning it all. Scotty McCreery won that season, but Alaina was a close second in the competition. Since then, she's made quite a name for herself — she was even inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 12 of this year.

It's a journey the "Road Less Traveled" singer documented in a video on social media. In the montage, she credits Idol as being the show that changed her life after 15 years of singing anywhere they would let her.

In addition to watching Alaina on Idol, you can see her in a new reality show called Beyond the Edge on CBS. She — along with several other celebrities — is roughing it in the jungles of Panama all in the name of charity.