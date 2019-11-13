Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus have taken home another huge award for their smash hit collaboration on "Old Town Road." The pair won Musical Event of the Year as one of the early 2019 CMA Awards wins announced Wednesday morning (Nov. 13).

Maddie & Tae joined host Lara Spencer for a special segment on Good Morning America that aired live from the Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville, where they revealed the winners in two of the big categories. Kacey Musgraves won the 2019 CMA Award for Music Video of the Year for her "Rainbow video," along with director Hannah Lux Davis.

Lil Nas X and Cyrus beat out Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne's "All My Favorite People," Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs' "Brand New Man," Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton's "Dive Bar" and Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell's "What Happens in a Small Town" to win Musical Event of the Year.

"Old Town Road" samples a Nine Inch Nails song titled "34 Ghosts IV," and as a result, the band's Trent Reznor and his collaborator, Atticus Ross, are also 2019 CMA Awards winners for Musical Event of the Year.

The 2019 CMA Awards are set to take place on Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville and air live on ABC at 8PM ET. Carrie Underwood returns to co-host in 2019, this time joined by special co-hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Musgraves, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood are among the artists with the most nominations in the 2019 CMA Awards.

