Fans Weigh in as Netflix Announces Cast of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Reboot

Phillip Faraone/Frazer Harrison, Getty Images/IMDb (2)

Netflix has revealed the principal cast for its upcoming reboot of Little House on the Prairie, and fans online have thoughts.

Netflix turned to social media on Friday (May 2) to announce that it has found the new faces of the beloved Ingalls family, whose lives were chronicled in a popular series of books from Laura Ingalls Wilder that served as the inspiration for the original television series in the 1970s and '80s.

Who Stars in the New Little House on the Prairie Reboot?

Netflix has announced the following cast members:

  • Crosby Fitzgerald (Palm Royale, Abbott Elementary) as Caroline.
  • Luke Bracey (Little Fires Everywhere) as Charles.
  • Skywalker Hughes (Accused) as Mary.
  • Alice Halsey (Lessons in Chemistry) as Laura.

How Are Fans Reacting to the Little House on the Prairie Reboot?

So far, fans online seem mostly very enthusiastic, though there are some nay-sayers who are concerned the show will differ too much from the original.

"This cast is giving me major nostalgia feels," one user writes under the post announcing the new actors.

"This new Little House cast already feels like family!" another exclaims. "Crosby, Luke, Skywalker & Alice are about to make us fall in love with Walnut Grove all over again."

"Can’t wait to see how this cast brings the heart of Walnut Grove back to life!" another fan gushes. "If this hits like the original, we’re in for something truly special. Who else grew up with the In-galls?"

Other comments expressed concern that the Little House reboot would become too "woke."

"50/50 chance it gets totally recast before it airs for 'inclusion' reasons," one grouses, while another chimes in, "Not enough black queers in the cast, this is so backwards."

How Will the Little House on the Prairie Reboot Be Different From the Original?

So far, we don't really know how the writers and producers involved with the new Little House on the Prairie update plan to tell the story.

A Tudum post explains that the reboot is a "transformed adaptation of Wilder’s semi-autobiographical books."

Related: Little House on the Prairie Actor Dies at 91

"The new Little House on the Prairie is part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West," the post explains. "The series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier."

Who Is Producing the New Little House on the Prairie Reboot?

Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer for the new Little House on the Prairie.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old,” she shares. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Joy Gorman Wettels from Joy Coalition, Trip Friendly from Friendly Family Productions, Dana Fox and Susanna Fogel also serve as executive producers on the new show.

Friendly is the CEO of Friendly Family Productions, and his father, Ed Friendly, produced the original Little House on the Prairie during its long television run.

“It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father’s legacy and adapt Wilder’s classic American stories for a 21st-century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series,” Friendly states.

How Long Did the Original Little House on the Prairie Run?

Little House on the Prairie premiered on Sept. 11, 1974, and it ran until March 21, 1983.

Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert and Melissa Sue Anderson played Charles, Caroline, Laura and Mary Ingalls in that show.

When Will the Little House on the Prairie Reboot Premiere?

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Little House on the Prairie.

