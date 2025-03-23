A ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Alum Has Died at 91

The Little House on the Prairie community is mourning the loss of an alum of the show.

Jack Lilley, a beloved actor who played multiple roles on the hit series, died at the age of 91. Melissa Gilbert, who starred as Laura Ingalls on the show, shared the news of his passing on Instagram. She called him one of her "favorite people," recalling how Lilley patiently taught her to ride horses when she was young.

"He taught me how to ride a horse when I was just a wee little thing. He was so patient with me," she remembered.

Gilbert also said she reconnected with Lilley over two decades ago, while working on a pilot for an ABC Western called Then Came Jones. It was a full-circle moment, Gilbert explained: The new show's read-through was held at Paramount Studios, where Little House's early seasons had been filmed.

The read-through also happened to take place on Halloween, which was the birthday of Michael Landon -- the show's creator and star. It was a "surreal" moment when she stepped onto the set, she continued, only to hear Lilley's familiar voice.

"Jack always felt like home to me," Gilbert added in her remembrance.

She expressed gratitude for his friendship and sent love and prayers to his family. "Oh Jack....sweet prince...may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," she concluded.

The Little House on the Prairie series aired between 1974 and 1983. The show followed the lives of the Ingalls family on a farm near the village of Walnut Grove, Minn. The show was loosely based on the Little House on the Prairie book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Early this year, the show announced that a Netflix reboot will be bringing the iconic story of Little House on the Prairie to a new audience.