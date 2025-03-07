It's not just what LoCash singer Chris Lucas bought, it's what he did with it.

During an interview with Taste of Country Nights, he owned up to making a knucklehead purchase that led to an uncomfortable conversation with his wife.

LoCash are Chris Lucas and Preston Burst.

The "Hometown Home" singers told Evan Paul they expect to have a new album ready for release this spring.

The question was about splurge purchases, and Lucas didn't hesitate. "I got a lot of those," he snapped.

"I bought a jet ski ..." he begins.

Okay, that's not too crazy, right? Plenty of country boys like to have fun on the water.

"... because my credit score was 800."

Ehh boy. You know where this story is headed.

Lucas is from Baltimore, but now lives near Tampa, Fla. At the time he lived in Nashville, and almost immediately after signing the finance agreement, he realized there was not really anywhere to jet ski. Plus, he was never home.

"I got a Ford Mustang convertible that got repo'd two months later," Lucas says, laughing as his band howls that he couldn't even tow it. "I think I rode (the jet ski) one time in (Percy Priest Lake), which is dirty as hell."

Lucas didn't pay for it for nearly a year, which — as anyone who's financed anything knows — isn't allowed.

"So I said to myself ... I'm just gonna take it back to Honda. So I drop it off at Honda and I was like, 'Hey, I can't afford this anymore.'"

The surprising part of this story is that Honda took it back. Well, at least they didn't stop him from leaving without it. No one really knows what happened to the jet ski, because ...

"Years down the road I get married and my wife, she's looking at my credit and she's like, 'Oh boy, what is this? Jet ski?'"

"I was like, 'Oh, no. I turned that in,'" Lucas recalls. "I called up there and they're like, 'We have no recollection.'"

"They stole my jet ski!"

Brust knows this story well and wasn't shy about dropping a truth bomb on his friend: "It's not a library book," he says. "You can't turn it in after six months."

In addition to releasing new music and touring in 2025, LoCash are leading their own record label, Galaxy Label Group. Brust and Lucas say they're committed to being a label that rewards songwriters for good work in a time when streaming services are paying less and less for music.

