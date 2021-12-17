Lucas Hoge and Skip Ewing sure had fun making the music video for "Mrs. Santa Claus," a track from the young singer's new album of holiday hits. Watch their in-studio performance video first, exclusively on Taste of Country.

Ewing wrote and recorded "Mrs. Santa Claus" for his 1995 album, Following Yonder Star. Hoge's version adds subtle contemporary touches while capturing the same Texas swing style of the original.

This new recording relies on the chemistry between the two men. If they're not good friends, they sure do fake it well. Watch closely for the genuine smiles and impromptu quips between lyrics. The whole video just feels like a holiday party!

This version of "Mrs. Santa Claus" can be found on Hoge's Christmas album, titled 12.25. The 12-song project includes four songs co-written by Hoge, plus several familiar Christmastime messages, like "O Holy Night" and "Let It Snow." Jamie O'Neal joins him for a duet of "Let It Snow."

"Being able to work with one of your musical heroes is pretty incredible," Hoge tells Taste of Country. "I’ve been a fan of Skip Ewing’s since I was a kid, it feels like a really cool full circle moment to be able to include a collaboration with him on my new album. Getting in the studio and recording with him has been one of the highlights of my career."

Kent Wells produced 12.25, an album Hoge says is his favorite project to date.

Forge Entertainment Group