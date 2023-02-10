Lucas Hoge is headed for "Nowhere" in his fun new video — and he's having an "absolute blast" doing it.

The country singer is also an adventurer who hosts a show called Hoge Wild on the Sportsman Channel, and his new song and video tie in perfectly to the show's themes of travel and living life to the fullest.

"I know where nowhere is / Way out where love grows thick / Right past that welcome sign with a country song playing / Find us that nice and slow / Way down some old dirt road / Don't it sound good to get a little get-gone fix / If you wanna go I know where nowhere is," he sings in the up-tempo chorus.

LoCash, Drew Baldridge and Jason Massey wrote "Nowhere," but it could just as easily have come from Hoge himself.

"'Nowhere' is one of those songs that is all about my life," Hoge tells us. "When I heard the first verse and chorus it hit me instantly. I was born and raised in the middle of nowhere, and I still love traveling all over this amazing world to so many nowhere places filming my show. If you want to know where nowhere is, take a listen and I’ll take you there."

True to that spirit, Hoge filmed the new video for "Nowhere" in a variety of locations all around the globe.

"Shooting this music video has been an absolute blast," he shares. "Once I knew I was going to be able to record this song, I knew exactly what to do for the video. Since my show Hoge Wild travels all over the world, we decided to shoot a music video in every location. Belize, Costa Rica, Montana, South Africa, New Zealand and everywhere in between and to be able to bring them all together in one epic video is a dream come true."

Taste of Country readers are the first to see Hoge's hugely entertaining new "Nowhere" video in this exclusive premiere. The song is currently available via a wide variety of digital music providers.

Lucas Hoge is spending a chunk of 2023 on the road with Chapel Hart, and Season 4 of Hoge Wild is set to premiere in June on the Sportsman Channel. For more information about Lucas Hoge, visit his official website, or learn more about the show at the Hoge Wild website.