Luke Bryan Wins Favorite Male Country Artist at the 2021 American Music Awards

Leading up to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), Luke Bryan was an early winner. He was named the fan-voted show's Favorite Male Country Artist ahead of the big night.

Bryan's award was announced as part of a batch of non-televised award winners, including those in genre-specific categories and categories pertaining to albums and songs. Other country winners announced before the televised event included Gabby Barrett, Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay. The early winners were announced during a livestream on TikTok.

The other nominees in the Favorite Male Country Artist category were Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen. That was one of two nominations Wallen received at this year's AMAs -- he also scored a mention in the Favorite Country Album category -- but he was not allowed to participate in the ceremony due to the ongoing fallout that has resulted from his being caught on camera using a racist slur in February 2021.

Bryan has won the AMAs Favorite Male Country Artist title several times in the past, most recently in 2015. During this year's show, multiple country acts will perform, too: Aldean and Underwood are taking the stage together for a rendition of their hit duet, "If I Didn't Love You," and Kane Brown will perform his single, "One Mississippi."

The remaining winners in the 2021 American Music Awards will be announced during a live broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7PM CT on ABC. Rapper Cardi B will host the show.