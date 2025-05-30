Luke Bryan brought some serious energy to opening night of his 2025 Country Song Came On Tour. The lengthy trek kicked off at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, N.Y. on Thursday (May 29).

It wasn't Bryan's first time playing the venue, and he took a moment to heckle the crowd a bit.

"You know what I always forget," he said. "There ain't s--t here."

"This is the countriest a-- venue that I've played," he continued. "I called all of my country friends back home and I said, 'We in the d--n country.'"

He also shared that his 14-year-old son Tate is with him on this part of the tour, and that he asked his dad to get him some friend chicken while there in Bethel.

"There ain't no f--king fried chicken within 45 minutes of here!" Bryan told the crowd.

The country veteran has several younger artists that are joining him on various dates: George Birge, Avery Anna and Drake Milligan were in the lineup for opening night.

Other artists who will be popping in at various shows include Ashland Craft, Mae Estes, Cole Goodwin, Braxton Keith, Randall King, Vincent Mason, Adrien Nunez, Owen Riegling and DJ Rock.

Bryan has become known for giving aspiring artists a chance to perform with him, thus presenting an opportunity for them to entertain larger crowds in bigger venues.

The Country Song Came On trek will continue through the summer, with dates scheduled through August. His final show is set for Aug. 28, when he wraps things up at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind.

Luke Bryan's 2025 Country Song Came On Tour Setlist (Opening Night)

"Drunk on You"

"I Don't Want This Night to End"

"Roller Coaster"

"Country Girl (Shake It for Me)"

"One Margarita"

"Play It Again"

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It"

"Huntin', Fishin' and Loving' Every Day"

"Strip It Down"

"Do I"

"Drink a Beer"

"That's My Kind of Night"

"Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye"

"Country Man"

"Knockin' Boots"

"Buy Dirt"

"But I Got a Beer in My Hand"

"Kick the Dust Up"

"Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"