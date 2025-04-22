Luke Bryan Confesses the One Thing He Does That Drives Wife Caroline Nuts

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, would probably prefer he just stay out of the kitchen. The star says there's one thing he does in there that drives her nuts!

Bryan was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show last week, and the host asked him about the one thing he does that drives his wife crazy. Turns out, there is way more than one.

"Everything," Bryan jokes with a quickness.

After giving it a little thought, he remembered one of his bad habits that Caroline really can't stand.

"Simplest thing: If I put creamer in my coffee, stir the spoon and put the spoon down on the countertop with no ... without a proper paper towel to absorb the spoon," the singer explains.

A man in the audience was confronted off-camera by his wife for doing the same thing, which caught Bryan's attention.

"Look, I'm getting him [in trouble] over there," he says, smiling.

Get our free mobile app

"It's worse than snoring, now that I think about it," Bryan says.

But oh yeah — he does that, too.

The "Kick the Dust Up" singer says that you can cure the snoring with a CPAP machine, but there is no cure for what he does with his coffee spoon. He has a problem breaking that cycle.

Luke and Caroline Bryan met in college and have been together since the late 1990s. They got married in 2006 and have been tolerating each other every day since.

34 Pictures of Luke Bryan Young Luke Bryan has been a force in country music pretty much since he arrived in Nashville in 2005. "All My Friends Say" started the fire for him as a solo artist — and the rest is history. Let's take a walk through time with 34 pictures of Luke Bryan young. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul