Luke Bryan Celebrates ‘Birthday Week’ With Epic Fishing Trip

Luke Bryan celebrated his 43rd birthday last Wednesday (Jul. 17), but the superstar saw no reason to limit his special day to, well, just one day. As evidenced by a post to Instagram Saturday (Jul. 20), Bryan decided to stretch the fun out with a "birthday week," taking his family for a fishing trip.

And an epic fishing trip it appeared to be, based on the photos! Bryan's sons Tate and Bo showed off some mighty big catches for the camera. We're sure Dad was proud and enjoyed spending some quality time on the water with his kids for his b-day celebration.

It was back to business all too soon, however, with Bryan returning to the stage at the Orange Beach, Ala.'s Wharf Amphitheater Saturday evening. The singer good-naturedly counted the show as part of his birthday week celebration, too.

Bryan's wife Caroline allegedly didn't give him a present (at least that's what her birthday poem to him suggested!), but she did post a series of hilarious shots of the birthday boy in action.

Bryan is currently on the Sunset Repeat Tour, but will once again make the rounds on the Farm Tour this fall. He's not officially confirmed to return as a judge on American Idol, but made it seem like he was very interested during a media session this spring. On the new music front, he's busy as well, with "Knockin' Boots" which will be the first single from an upcoming album.