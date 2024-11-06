Luke Bryan’s Post for Nephew Til’s Birthday Is (a Lot) Fishy

Luke Bryan is wishing his nephew Til a "Happy Birthday" with a fishy photo!

The country singer took to social media to share a snap of the two of them on a fishing excursion, holding up their catches.

"Happy Birthday to @tilcheshire.2," he writes in the caption. "Love ya buddy. I’ve cherished everyday you’ve been with us. 23 years old. Wow."

Tilden turns 23 on Nov. 6.

Fans swooped in to share their own birthday wishes for Bryan's nephew. Til's aunt and Bryan's wife, Caroline, shared some heart emojis, as well.

Who Is Luke Bryan's Nephew?

Tilden Cheshire is the son of Bryan's late sister, Kelly. She left behind three children and a husband when she died in 2007. After her husband, Ben, passed in 2014, Bryan and his family took in Til and his two older sisters, Jordan and Kris.

While his sisters were 19 and 16 when their father passed, Til was just 12, so he has spent a lot of time living in the Bryan household. He and the "Mind of a Country Boy" singer have developed a close bond, especially doing outdoor activities like hunting and fishing together.

Upcoming Luke Bryan Television Appearances

Bryan's schedule is about to become a little more full with the CMA Awards fast approaching. The annual awards show will take place in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and will air on ABC.

The "Love You Miss You Mean It" hitmaker is hosting with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson.

He's also teed up to launch a new season of American Idol in 2025. Bryan will return to the judging panel alongside returning judge Lionel Richie and newcomer Carrie Underwood.

A premiere date has not been announced, but new Idol episodes are expected in the spring.