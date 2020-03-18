Luke Bryan’s Son Bo Celebrates Birthday Amid Coronavirus Scare

The coronavirus pandemic has been throwing a wrench into probably most everyone's plans these days in one way or another, with various venue closures and official restrictions on public gatherings. Suffice to say that anyone with an upcoming birthday is probably going to spend it not quite at full volume—and that includes Luke Bryan's eldest son, Bo, who turned 12 on Wednesday (Mar. 18).

It's not entirely clear how Bo ended up celebrating his special day, but his dad posted a sweet message on social media suggesting that the tween was a trouper about changing/flexible plans. "Happy 12th birthday to my buddy. I love you Bo. Your birthday plans have changed 10 times because of the coronavirus and you keep smiling," the singer wrote.

At any rate, it appears that Bo enjoyed some cake with his family (with, indeed, a big grin on his face) and whatever transpired was a good time. Bryan also shared a cute photo of Bo as a baby (swipe right, above), dressed in a onesie and yet another ear-splitting smile. At least this year, his parents didn't embarrass him with what appears to be a longstanding tradition of waking him up at the crack with a loud and obnoxious serenade!

Bo isn't the only one by far who is struggling with uncertainty regarding important dates. His dad's own show, American Idol, where he serves as one of the three coaches, is suspending production and sending contestants home amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As it currently stands, the episodes that have already filmed will continue to air through the beginning of the live shows. The live competitions were originally slated to begin in mid-April, but that's currently up in the air as producers continue to monitor the pandemic and its effects from week to week.