Luke Bryan Scraps Farm Tour for 2020

Luke Bryan's 2020 Farm Tour is a no go due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual autumn run of shows on farms across small town America was also a fundraiser to provide scholarships to kids from farming families to attend college.

The singer shared the news in a note on social media adding that he and his team looked at many ways to continue the tradition but ultimately decided cancelling was best for 2020. Bryan simply couldn't "come up with a solution to give y'all the full Farm Tour experience while keeping everyone safe."

His message ends with an uplifting line that indicates plans to resume again in 2021.

This would have made 11 consecutive years with a Farm Tour following the first, Georgia focused Farm Tour in 2010. The outdoor shows have taken place in late September and early October and weather has been a factor in several instances but he's never had to cancel before. For example a September 2019 stop in Richland, Mich. was pushed one month due to weather. He's always brought along friends of his to open the show. The Peach Pickers (songwriters Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins and Ben Hayslip) have played several tours while stars like Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi have made it out in years past. The tour is particularly important to Bryan as he grew up on a farm.

While disappointing, the cancelation of the 2020 Farm Tour is not surprising in a year when all large venue live entertainment events have been canceled or postponed. Earlier on Thursday (July 23) Luke Combs pushed his remaining 2020 tour until late 2021. Since March all major tours have done the same.

Musically Bryan plans to release a new studio album called Born Here, Live Here, Die Here on Aug. 7. His latest No. 1 hit "One Margarita" is on that album.