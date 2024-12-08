Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrated 18 years of marriage on Sunday (Dec. 8) with a party that was very on-brand.

Most country fans already know this couple for their humor, pranks and heart. So it only makes sense that they celebrated by creating goofy custom t-shirts for their whole party to wear.

Caroline showed off the tees on social media on Sunday, posting a photo of her and her country star husband proudly rocking them together. The word "CAROLUKE" -- a mashup of their names -- is emblazoned across the top of the shirt, over a collage of photos of the couple through the years.

Zoom in on the shirt and you'll see some throwback shots, including a couple that look like they might have been snapped back in their college sweetheart days, as well as at least one photo featuring them in costume.

But of course, the happy couple weren't the only ones celebrating. The other members of their party, which was held on a boat ride through what appears to be tropical weather, were also wearing the shirts, too.

Caroline mostly let the t-shirt do the talking in her post: She kept her caption short and sweet.

"'And we stillllll together!!'" she wrote. "Happy 18th anniversary. Love you to the moon and back!"

Bryan and Caroline met in college in the late '90s, when he was a senior and she was a freshman. They dated on and off for several years.

They got married in 2006, and in the years ahead, welcomed two sons, Bo and Tate.

In 2014, Bryan and his wife took in their three nieces and nephews after their dad, Bryan's brother-in-law Ben Cheshire, died of a heart attack. (Bryan's sister Kelly, the children's mother, had died seven years prior.)

Their nieces Kris and Jordan were young adults at the time, but their younger nephew Til came and lived with the Bryan family full-time. However, Bryan and Caroline took an active role in the lives of all three children and remain close with them to this day.

Caroline has become one of country music's favorite star wives over the years, and she frequently shares social media posts documenting her family's pranks and other hilarious moments (often starring Bryan's mom LeClaire!).

The couple are also known for giving back, including the launch of their Brett's Barn, an animal therapy center for children battling serious illnesses, which was inspired by their late niece Sadie Brett Boyer.