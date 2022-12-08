Luke Bryan to Bride Caroline After 16 Years: ‘Loved You Since the Second I Saw You’

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, and Bryan's sweet message for his bride on the special day will warm your heart this holiday season.

"Happy 16th anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you," the country star writes on Instagram. "Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way."

"I’ve loved you since the second I saw you. It’s truly remarkable what we’ve done together," he adds sweetly. "I love you too the moon and back and here’s to 100 more. Love you."

Alongside the heartfelt message, Bryan shared a photo that captures the couple's sense of humor: The two of them are in one of their many hilarious get-ups, Bryan wearing a large mullet wig and Caroline with a colorful '80s visor. The picture comes from a post Caroline shared in August, in which she wrote, "They let us out of our cage for 3 days!"

Caroline also marked the occasion with a post of her own. On her Instagram account, she shared a slideshow of photos of the two of them throughout the years set to Barry White's "You're the First, the Last, My Everything."

"Sweet 16!!!! Happy anniversary Love Bug…16 years ago we had zero clue what we were stepping into," she writes. "The good, the bad, silly moments and stupid arguments. It’s been worth it all and I love you more every year!"

Luke and Caroline Bryan were married on Dec. 8, 2006. They have two sons, Bo and Tate, and also adopted their nephew, Til, and nieces, Jordan and Kris. The lovebirds met in college Georgia State University, and their love story took various twists and turns before they finally ended up with one another.

The two often share sweet moments from their relationship and family life, and they keep fans entertained with their funny costumes and pranks. The Bryans often participate in a yearly prank war they dub 'Pranksmas,' which takes place around the holidays.

This holiday season, Caroline is recovering from a hip surgery last month to fix a torn labrum, hip dysplasia and arthritis. In a photo shared last week, Caroline is using a wheelchair as she commiserates with the family dog, Choc, who is wearing a cone for an unknown reason.

"Me + Choc = a lot of medical bills," she says:

