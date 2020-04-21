Luke Bryan Covers Jason Isbell’s ‘Cover Me Up’ With CB30 [Watch]

Luke Bryan and teenage country duo CB30 took a moment to share a cover of Jason Isbell's "Cover Me Up" on TikTok recently.

Bryan is turning his quarantine into a beach vacation and a musical mentor workshop while he's holed up with his family and proteges Christian and Brody Clementi of CB30 at his home in Destin, Fla. To pass the time, Bryan has been jamming with the boys while they have been showing him the ropes on TikTok. Bryan has been on the platform since January, but he's really been getting the hang of it recently with the help of the Clementi brothers.

TikTok is the hottest social media app of the moment and has given rise to artists including Lil Nas X, as well as serving as a platform for multiple dance challenges to keep users busy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Bryan and CB30's first TikTok video together had them dancing to "Why Is Everything Chrome (Lean Swag Rock Wit It) by King Critical that's garnered over 300,000 likes.

They quickly got back to their country roots by putting their own spin on Isbell's "Cover Me Up" in a recent video on TikTok. The three are seated on a couch in Bryan's beach house as they belt out the chorus of "Cover Me Up" with both Bryan and Christian Clementi on guitar.

If you aren't familiar with Americana artist Jason Isbell's original from his acclaimed 2013 album Southeastern, you may remember Morgan Wallen's wildly popular cover that brought the song into mainstream country airplay in 2018. Jake Hoot, the 2019 champion of The Voice, also covered the song during his season, but that's probably not where American Idol judge Bryan heard it first. Follow Luke Bryan and CB30 on TikTok to see what they come up with next!

