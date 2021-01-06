Luke Bryan crying? That's one of the powerful images we see in a new preview clip for American Idol's upcoming 19th season.

Every music fan knows how the passion of a talented singer can move one to tears. For Bryan, it looks like just such a vocalist shakes him at some point during the imminent run of the longtime singing competition series. Viewers will just have to tune in next month to see when that point comes.

The American Idol sneak-peek emerged on Tuesday (Jan. 5), as shared on Twitter by fellow judge Lionel Richie. In it, Bryan — not to mention returning host Ryan Seacrest, additional judge Katy Perry and a selection of gifted singers — shows what viewers have to look forward to for Season 19.

As Bryan watches a particularly enthralling performance, his eyes well up with tears.

"This is the first time that just someone singing made me cry," the "Knockin' Boots" country icon says.

The awestruck reaction is part and parcel of the kind of showmanship American Idol seeks out. As Bryan adds elsewhere in the preview, there's nothing "more exciting than just a raw talent."

Beyond that tender moment, viewers have plenty to look forward to when Luke Bryan and his TV companions come back for American Idol's new season, its fourth on ABC. As pointed out by Country Now, that includes a return to the show's full-fledged production style after the previous season got curtailed by COVID-19 restrictions. Part-way through Season 18, performances, host segments and judge commentary all switched over to at-home virtual appearances to help combat the ongoing pandemic.

The new season of American Idol launches this Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.