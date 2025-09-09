Luke Bryan has been friends with Duck Dynasty’s Robertson family for years. Together, both Willie Robertson and Bryan are partners in their hunting brand, Buck Commander.

During Season 1 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Willie knew exactly who to call when his son, Will Jr., wanted to seriously pursue his songwriting career. Fans got an up-close view of Will Jr. diving deeper into a professional singing career.

During an interview with us, Will recalled that his first concert ever was actually a Luke Bryan concert at a young age, and he shared what it’s been like knowing Bryan as he’s grown up.

“It’s always been fun to hang around him whenever we do,” he tells Taste of Country. “It’s fun to see my dad and Luke — they are just long time buddies."

Bryan has not only been there as a family friend, but he’s also given Will career advice along the way.

“He’s such a performer,” Will said. “Along with songwriting, he told me to go out and live life.”

It seems Will is taking Bryan’s advice on songwriting and performing to heart, though he doesn’t plan on imitating Bryan’s dance moves anytime soon.

“I don’t know if I’ll be following in his footsteps doing ‘Country Girl (Shake It for Me)’ or anything like that,” he said laughing. “I think I’m still going to keep it cool. It was such a neat thing to get advice from someone so successful.”

Will currently is a part of his sister Said’s worship band LO Worship.Alongside that collaboration, he has also launched his solo career. His latest single, “Home,” is out now.

Co-written with Luke Bryan and other collaborators, the song reflects a journey of returning to faith and embracing divine guidance.

There is no set premiere date yet for Season 2 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival.