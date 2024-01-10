Luke Bryan wrapped his Luke Bryan: VEGAS residency on Jan. 6, marking the conclusion of two years of shows at the city's Resorts World Theatre. Of course, he had to go out with a bang — and Bryan treated his final Las Vegas residency crowd to an Elvis Presley cover.

Bryan chose Presley's "The Wonder of You," a 1970 hit that was originally written as a gospel song and stylized as one of the King's most sultry, belt-worthy vocal performances. It routinely showed up in Presley's set list during his career, and it scored an international hit, too.

The country superstar did more than just cover "The Wonder of You" during his time onstage — he did a full-blown Elvis impression for fans, complete with his spin on the late singer's deep, booming voice. Equal parts comedy and pure talent, his performance was one of the highlights of the show, and Bryan duetted with a powerful piano line as he sang.

"Listened to this over and over as a kid," the singer writes on Instagram, sharing a clip of his performance. He also explains that his cover doubles as a birthday tribute to Presley, who would have turned 89 years old on Jan. 8.

"Fun to do a small clip on my last night in Vegas. Happy Birthday Elvis."

The end of Bryan's Vegas residency is bittersweet: While he's enjoyed his time in Vegas, the singer is also looking forward to making room for new career pursuits. Recently, the singer admitted that keeping up a balance between his Vegas show, his judging gig on American Idol and his own musical releases and tours has been a challenge — he even likened the experience to "Navy SEAL training."

Looking ahead to 2024, he's still keeping that hectic schedule mostly in place, but bidding farewell to Vegas will allow Bryan to spend more time focusing on new music and a tour on the horizon.

"My main thing is always to focus on trying to write songs. Carving out enough time to write songs. Making some albums. And then having a nice balance," the singer explained.