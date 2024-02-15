Jelly Roll and Ernest teased a brand new song called "I Went to College, and I Went to Jail." The clip they shared was pretty funny — and as it turns out, we have Luke Bryan to thank for it.

The lyrics of the snippet are, "I went to college, and I went to jail. One was a dorm room, and one was a cell."

Jelly Roll and Ernest have been friends for well over a decade. Ernest has said in past interviews that he used to buy weed from Jelly Roll, back in the day.

Then, the two friends didn't see each other for a while, because Ernest went to college and Jelly Roll went to jail.

The song would have never happened, though, if it wasn't for Bryan

Ernest and Jelly Roll appeared on This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, where Ernest told the story behind how Bryan helped bring the song to fruition.

Ernest said, "Me and Luke Bryan are playing golf out at the Troubadour, and we're listening to some rap, and we started talking about Jelly Roll. He was like, 'Y'all have known each other for a while, right?'"

Ernest continued, "I was like, 'Yeah, I used to go by his house and acquire some things, and we would freestyle rap, this was back in like 2010. Then I went to college, and he went to jail, and then we came back all these years later.'"

Ernest then went into his best Luke Bryan imitation, sharing that Bryan told him, "Hold up, motherfu--er, you better write that fu--ing song right now."

Ernest and Bryan started freestyling the song right there in the golf cart, and came up with some of the lyrics on the spot.

"Imagine this, I'm getting a facetime or a phone call like every 16 minutes, from a drunk Ernest and a drunk Luke Bryan ... day drunk, too," Jelly Roll said. "Sun beating on 'em, they're sweating, and they're just like, 'Check this one out.'"

There's no word on an official release date for the song, or a new album from Ernest.

