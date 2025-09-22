Luke Bryan's signature hip-shaking dance moves are such a staple of his live shows, fans know to expect them every night.

But no one could have predicted what happened during a recent Farm Tour stop: A young, would-be dance champ hopped onstage — and tried to outdo the master himself.

The 17-year-old fan had clearly been studying Bryan’s signature style. When he stepped onstage, he sported tight, faded jeans just like the country star, and his over-the-top booty-shaking was unmistakably inspired by Bryan’s famous moves.

But Bryan had to cut the young buck down a notch or two.

"Hold up, hold up. That s--t was terrible," the singer said after getting an eyeful of what his challenger brought to the table.

"Just slow down...and get it like that," Bryan continued, and the crowd cheered as he demonstrated what he meant.

Read More: How Much Does Luke Bryan Make on American Idol?

What started off as a dance battle turned into master class. "I'm 49 f--king years old! I'm trying to teach you something!" Bryan told the young fan, as they started gyrating side by side to his song "Knockin' Boots."

His comments were mostly light-hearted, and both the crowd and the fan were laughing. But some of Bryan's criticisms cut pretty deep.

"Have you ever had sex?" he plainly asked the young dancer at one point.

Fortunately, that no-words-minced feedback didn't seem to offend. The two men hugged it out at the end of their dance battle.

Did Bryan teach his fan a thing or two, or did the kid have more credit than Bryan was giving him? Watch the video below and decide for yourself.

What Does Luke Bryan's Wife Think of His Booty-Shaking?

As you can see from the video above, Bryan's dance moves can get pretty intense. His comments on the technique alone are enough to make some more conservative fans blush.

But the singer's wife Caroline said in 2021 that she doesn't mind that her husband has become a country music sex symbol.

"Luke's a-- and his a---shaking has made us a lot of money, so I'm not gonna...I'm not worried about it," she said during an appearance on the Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast.

"It comes with the territory," she added. "I knew that girls — you know, as long as they're respectful, then whatever."